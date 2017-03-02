AFR misses the full story on Foxtel and Telstra

It is odd that in devoting a whole column to the problems of Telstra, especially the future of Foxtel, The Australian Financial Review’s Chanticleer columnist this morning never mentioned how Foxtel’s financial and subscriber performance deteriorated in 2016.
