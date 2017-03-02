Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Mar 2, 2017

AFR misses the full story on Foxtel and Telstra

Telstra is now more important to Foxtel’s future than Foxtel and News Corp are to Telstra’s.

Glenn Dyer —

It is odd that in devoting a whole column to the problems of Telstra, especially the future of Foxtel, The Australian Financial Review’s Chanticleer columnist this morning never mentioned how Foxtel’s financial and subscriber performance deteriorated in 2016.

