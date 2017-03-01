Overnight, Donald Trump finally broke cover and claimed (without any evidence, but that’s normal) that Barack Obama and his supporters are leading the growing opposition to him and his policies (and many Republican Congress people at so-called town hall meetings across the country). But there is another thing that will drive Trump mad — this time with envy, bigly. According to a report on the Financial Times website, the publishing rights to books by Barack Obama and wife Michelle have reached the heady figure of US$60 million (nearly A$80 million). The two are writing separate books, but are offering the rights in one package.

Even Donny Trump’s newest bestie, Rupert Murdoch, is in their trying to wheedle a deal via his Harper Collins division at news Corp (one of the few print businesses at the company that is growing). The FT, though, reports that Penguin Random House — controlled by Bertelsmann of Germany is the front-runner. Other publishers named are Simon and Schuster, owned by CBS (and controlled by the family of Sumner Redstone) and Macmillan (privately owned by another German company, Holtzbrinck). The FT says a decision is expected “imminently”. You’d reckon that Murdoch’s Harper Collins will win the rights to publish Trump’s musings as President. What odds he has a ghost writer? — Glenn Dyer