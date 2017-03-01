TrumpCare: simple healthcare for simple Americans
Insurance providers will be required to offer coverage to anyone who wants it, subject to ethnic background checks and wealth indicators.
Mar 1, 2017
Insurance providers will be required to offer coverage to anyone who wants it, subject to ethnic background checks and wealth indicators.
US President Donald Trump’s 30-point, uncomplicated healthcare policy to replace Obamacare has been released* exclusively to Crikey. Completely unedited, the points are as follows: