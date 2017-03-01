Q Society up to their old tricks again despite defamation case

The Q Society settled the defamation case brought against it by halal certifier Mohamed el-Mouelhy out of court this week, with the far-right organisation making an apology to El-Mouelhy publicly. It must be displayed prominently on the organisation’s website and Facebook page for a year. That in no way means the Q Society’s war on Islam and halal certification is over. A tipster found a newspaper called “Face the Facts: The Australian Islam Monitor” in a public toilet in the Melbourne suburb of Burwood East. There was a pile of the four-page newspapers with the message to take a copy, so of course our tipster did so.

It includes a mention of QWire, which is the Q Society’s newsletter, and an email address connected to the group. Its headlines include “Islam and the Nazi Link” and “Sharia Law in Australia”.