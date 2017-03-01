Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Mar 1, 2017

Report recommends no changes to 18C, humiliating and insulting News Corp, Cory Bernardi

The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights didn't just recommend no changes to 18C; it made no recommendations at all.

Michael Bradley — Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Michael Bradley

Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Share

I know, thought the Prime Minister, I’ll refer the 18C debate off to a bipartisan parliamentary committee, it’ll come back with some sensibly moderate recommendations for a bit of tinkering with the wording of the section, we can push that through Parliament with Labor’s support and, easy win.

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Report recommends no changes to 18C, humiliating and insulting News Corp, Cory Bernardi 

  1. Dog's Breakfast

    “…Bill Leak’s inalienable human right to tell the dark truth in his admittedly hilarious style;”

    That was funnier than any of Bill Leak’s cartoons!!

    If the ratbags get their way on this it will make no difference at all to the real world, only Bolt and Leak and The Australian will have one less thing to complain about.

    Now if the LNP had any inkling of what is important to the average Joe, they wouldn’t have time for this crap.

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/03/01/news-corp-cory-bernardi-humiliated-insulted-offended-by-18c-report/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.