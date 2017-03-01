Report recommends no changes to 18C, humiliating and insulting News Corp, Cory Bernardi
The Parliamentary Joint Committee on Human Rights didn't just recommend no changes to 18C; it made no recommendations at all.
I know, thought the Prime Minister, I’ll refer the 18C debate off to a bipartisan parliamentary committee, it’ll come back with some sensibly moderate recommendations for a bit of tinkering with the wording of the section, we can push that through Parliament with Labor’s support and, easy win.
“…Bill Leak’s inalienable human right to tell the dark truth in his admittedly hilarious style;”
That was funnier than any of Bill Leak’s cartoons!!
If the ratbags get their way on this it will make no difference at all to the real world, only Bolt and Leak and The Australian will have one less thing to complain about.
Now if the LNP had any inkling of what is important to the average Joe, they wouldn’t have time for this crap.