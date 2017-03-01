Political or party? The split in Mardi Gras
The slow march of marriage equality is part of increasing tensions in the annual Mardi Gras march down Oxford Street.
Mar 1, 2017
The debate about Mardi Gras — outside of the silly conservative “do we still need it?” or ” do they have to dress like that?” arguments that are dredged up each year — is whether it is a party or a protest movement. When the dykes on bikes set off on Saturday night and the glitz and glamour parades down Oxford Street, the differences are cast aside. The two sides can and do co-exist, but increasingly there is tension.