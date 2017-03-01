Did Brandis breach his own 'journalist information warrant' law?
Now that we know ASIO has pursued journalists' sources using data retention laws, did George Brandis comply with his own law requiring him to tell a parliamentary committee about it?
Mar 1, 2017
Now that we know ASIO has pursued journalists' sources using data retention laws, did George Brandis comply with his own law requiring him to tell a parliamentary committee about it?
So now we know, courtesy of ASIO Director-General Duncan Lewis’ admission at Senate estimates yesterday, that ASIO has been pursuing journalists’ sources using data retained under the government’s mass surveillance regime.