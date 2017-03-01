Total Recall: Brandis puts the English language to the rack again
George Brandis' latest bungle is relatively minor, but provided hours of gleeful torture of the English language at Senate Estimates.
Mar 1, 2017
George Brandis loves talking about language, he said last night. He owned, he claimed, both the first and second editions of the Oxford English Dictionary, which to us is a bit like enjoying both country and western. But the Attorney-General’s love for language is rather like that of a sadist who enjoys inflicting pain on the object of his love, and the torture to which he put ordinary English last night wouldn’t have been out of place in a lurid serial killer flick.
Having seen the very archetype of ‘the leaner’, Joe Hockey, get a gig in Washington, it would grieve me greatly to see anything happen to Brandis other than being kicked to the kerb. He is the epitome of the Dunning-Kruger effect, blithely unaware of how mortifyingly untalented he is.
It would be a truly cruel act on Britain to send him there. On the other hand …………