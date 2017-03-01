Botched govt employment scheme impoverishes 30,000 indigenous Australians
And nobody in the Turnbull government really seems to care, write research professor Jon Altman research scholar Lisa Fowkes.
Mar 1, 2017
Every quarter since 2006, the Australian Government Department of Employment has published job seeker compliance data. The latest release shows that in the September 2016 quarter, 54,997 financial penalties were applied to a group of around 34,000, mainly indigenous, job seekers in the Community Development Program (CDP) — a labour market program that operates only in regional and remote Australia.