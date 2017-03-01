Why Scott Morrison is the world's most blessed treasurer
Scott Morrison has made an absolute hash of the Australian economy. But luckily for him, the media does not seem interested in taking him to task for it.
Mar 1, 2017
Scott Morrison has made an absolute hash of the Australian economy. But luckily for him, the media does not seem interested in taking him to task for it.
Is Scott Morrison terribly cursed in his job as Australia’s Treasurer or is he mightily blessed? All the February economic data suggests the former. The fact that so little is reported negatively in the media or highlighted in Parliament suggests the latter.