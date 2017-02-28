Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

WA

Feb 28, 2017

WA election micro-party form guide: the ultra-marginal and just plain weird

From Fluoride Free WA to the party still determined to make daylight savings happen, here are the micro-parties hoping to win Sandgropers' hearts (and votes).

Charlie Lewis

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Who are the minor and micro-parties competing for a the votes of the denizens of Western Australia? Yesterday we told you about the minor parties you might have heard of, such as One Nation and Family First. But today we go into truly fringe territory and will introduce you to the ultra-marginal, single-issue or just plain strange.

One thought on “WA election micro-party form guide: the ultra-marginal and just plain weird 

  1. Wayne Robinson

    I don’t know if there’s a Daylight Saving Party candidate standing in my Western Australian council division, but if there is, my last preference vote is guaranteed. Otherwise, it will be going to One Nation.

    I voted against daylight saving 4 times in the referenda. When it’s hot in summer, and it’s often so in Perth, I put off walking the dog till 7 pm. Having to put it off till 8 pm with daylight saving is a major disruption.

