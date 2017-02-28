Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 28, 2017

Rundle: Canberra chaos means Australia will have its own Donald Trump soon enough

Mainstream Australian politics is in a state of slow-motion collapse.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Mainstream Australian politics at the moment, resembles, well, I can’t decide on the metaphor — either the middle act of The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant or Looney Tunes “Wabbit Season! Duck Season!” (no, I’m not going to link because you’ll just go and watch it straight away). Every day brings a new headline saying that one party and one party only is weak and discredited — but the party changes with each headline.

One thought on “Rundle: Canberra chaos means Australia will have its own Donald Trump soon enough 

  1. paddy

    *** for the Fabian footnote. 🙂

