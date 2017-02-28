Sick of listening to rich, white feminists gripe? Then improve workers' conditions.
I did laugh when I saw that the Australian writer, and corporate consultant, Kasey Edwards was the latest to write for Fairfax that she doesn’t trust men with the temporary care of her children, writes Helen Razer.
You don’t have to be too much of a rock snob to know about the history of Detroit. For decades, this place, in whose honour the Motown record label was named, produced many more songs than seems plausible. Its population peaked, long ago, at 1 million. But still. Aretha. Iggy. John Lee Hooker. The White Stripes. And on and on with techno, right up ‘til the last bad Eminem record.
2 thoughts on “Sick of listening to rich, white feminists gripe? Then improve workers’ conditions. ”
Thanks Helen. This leisure-class bubble culture is part of the same phenomenon that has resulted in the current situation in the U.S. – a widening disconnect between the preoccupations of the corporate media and the concerns of the majority of the population. Diminishing trust in the fourth estate inevitably leads to a national atmosphere of paranoia, scapegoating and the abandonment of reality-based journalism all together. Enter all kinds of right-wing nuttery to fill the vacuum. Thankfully, there are still some fighting the good fight.
