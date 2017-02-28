How Joe Aston and shoddy Fairfax subbing caused the Seven-Amber explosion
How did the Amber Harrison v Seven West case get to this point? A sub-editor's error has played a huge role.
Feb 28, 2017
Journalists often don’t realise the impact their stories can have, and until informed by Crikey yesterday, The Australian Financial Review’s Rear Window gossip columnist Joe Aston had no idea that he was a central player in the breakdown of relations between Seven West Media and Amber Harrison.