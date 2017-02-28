Fifield appoints Minerals Council chair to ABC board
Communications Minister Mitch Fifield finally a
Feb 28, 2017
Communications Minister Mitch Fifield finally announced two new appointments to the ABC board yesterday, as there had been two empty chairs since June last year. In a nod to “gender and geographic diversity” both the directors appointed were women, one from Western Australia and the other from Queensland. Eyebrows were raised at the appointment of Dr Vanessa Guthrie (no relation to ABC managing director Michelle Guthrie), who is also chair of the Minerals Council of Australia. That’s the same Minerals Council that sent Treasurer Scott Morrison a lump of coal to take into question time. Guthrie was featured in the Australian Financial Review last year, where she said she was concerned about social activists attacking the mining sector: