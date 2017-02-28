Why are ministers so hellbent on keeping their diaries secret?
Feb 28, 2017
Communications Minister Mitch Fifield has joined the Prime Minister in appealing an Office of the Australian Information Commissioner decision ruling that he must release his diary.
One thought on “Why are ministers so hellbent on keeping their diaries secret? ”
Because they do not want us to know who they see I would imagine.