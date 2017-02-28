Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Feb 28, 2017

Why are ministers so hellbent on keeping their diaries secret?

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield has appealed a decision ordering him to hand over his diary to Crikey under FOI law.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Communications Minister Mitch Fifield has joined the Prime Minister in appealing an Office of the Australian Information Commissioner decision ruling that he must release his diary.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “Why are ministers so hellbent on keeping their diaries secret? 

  1. old greybearded one

    Because they do not want us to know who they see I would imagine.

