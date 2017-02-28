Crikey Worm: Wages going backwards, and Oscars mix-up
Good morning, early birds. Wages are down, but the job everyone's talking about is Malcolm Turnbull's. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Wages fell 0.5% in the three months to December last year, new figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show. The Fairfax papers report the sharpest drop in wages in eight years comes at the same time company profits are surging. The figures come while the government is still trying to push through its cuts to the company tax rate, while it is under attack over the Fair Work Commission’s decision to cut penalty rates on Sundays. The Australian reports the CFMEU is going to wage a “WorkChoices” style campaign against the changes to penalty rates, even though its members are not affected by last week’s decision. The government may find itself alone in defending the cuts to penalty rates; the Australian Financial Review reports the Business Council of Australia and the Australian Retailers Association won’t be running campaigns on the issue, even though they supported the decision.