Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Feb 28, 2017

Australia, 2017: bureaucrats who see citizens as enemies

The use of a citizen's personal information by a vengeful public service department, in cooperation with the media, is a new low for a government seemingly committed to collecting and exploiting our data.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Centrelink office

Having gone after MPs, whistleblowers and journalists using private information, the Turnbull government has reached a new low that is simultaneously a logical extension of its abuse of power: using private information to attack a member of the public who had the temerity to criticise the government. Moreover, the bureaucrats involved actually boasted about it and warned that others would receive the same treatment.

Topics

8 comments

Leave a comment

8 thoughts on “Australia, 2017: bureaucrats who see citizens as enemies 

  1. Sean

    Great article. Worth noting that Centrelink/DHS also has form on punishing employees who try to correct false information designed to cast Centrelink in a better light: https://www.fwc.gov.au/documents/decisionssigned/html/2016fwc1460.htm
    See especially: paras 61-79.

  2. peter love

    It is almost unbelievable. It is bad enough that personal information to one department is now provided to others, but this is truly George Orwell. Government and Public Service are to serve the people, they can “correct the record” if they think this is required In that pursuit, but not this way. Not specific personal information.

  3. Dog's Breakfast

    This is a lazy and spiteful government, and the bureaucrats no longer have the courage or intelligence to question or deny their political masters.

    Shouldn’t that end bit read ‘no arm of this government CAN be trusted?’ Convoluted!

  4. no chiefs

    Thanks Bernard. At least some small factions of the media are willing to call this situation for what it is – the establishment of an American-style draconian surveillance state that is progressing year-by-year. Where is the ABC on this? Fairfax? Politicians? Almost silent. Perhaps everyone fears being doxxed now. The Government’s strategy seems to be working a treat.

  5. klewso

    What sort of fidiot authorises this sort of behaviour – is it supposed to “boost morale” among centrelink staff, to make them feel better about what they have to do – including servicing those baseless, antagonisitic “notices of debt”?
    This is a government as sensitive to legitimate rebuke as Trump – digging deeper.

  6. zut alors

    On the mark, Bernard.

    In the current climate we should change the term ‘public servant’ to ‘public servant- in-servitude’.

  7. dennis

    The Cat’s out of the bag now, and no one is going to put it back, it’s out for good.

    1. Salamander

      But the horse has already bolted.

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/28/australia-2017-a-government-that-sees-citizens-as-enemies/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.