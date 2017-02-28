Australia, 2017: bureaucrats who see citizens as enemies
The use of a citizen's personal information by a vengeful public service department, in cooperation with the media, is a new low for a government seemingly committed to collecting and exploiting our data.
8 thoughts on “Australia, 2017: bureaucrats who see citizens as enemies ”
Great article. Worth noting that Centrelink/DHS also has form on punishing employees who try to correct false information designed to cast Centrelink in a better light: https://www.fwc.gov.au/documents/decisionssigned/html/2016fwc1460.htm
See especially: paras 61-79.
It is almost unbelievable. It is bad enough that personal information to one department is now provided to others, but this is truly George Orwell. Government and Public Service are to serve the people, they can “correct the record” if they think this is required In that pursuit, but not this way. Not specific personal information.
This is a lazy and spiteful government, and the bureaucrats no longer have the courage or intelligence to question or deny their political masters.
Shouldn’t that end bit read ‘no arm of this government CAN be trusted?’ Convoluted!
Thanks Bernard. At least some small factions of the media are willing to call this situation for what it is – the establishment of an American-style draconian surveillance state that is progressing year-by-year. Where is the ABC on this? Fairfax? Politicians? Almost silent. Perhaps everyone fears being doxxed now. The Government’s strategy seems to be working a treat.
What sort of fidiot authorises this sort of behaviour – is it supposed to “boost morale” among centrelink staff, to make them feel better about what they have to do – including servicing those baseless, antagonisitic “notices of debt”?
This is a government as sensitive to legitimate rebuke as Trump – digging deeper.
On the mark, Bernard.
In the current climate we should change the term ‘public servant’ to ‘public servant- in-servitude’.
The Cat’s out of the bag now, and no one is going to put it back, it’s out for good.
But the horse has already bolted.