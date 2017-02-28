Abbott prefect Credlin takes media partisanship to its extreme
Only since Peta Credlin joined the commentariat's ranks have we seen what is basically the channelling of a politician directly through a media mouthpiece.
Feb 28, 2017
Only since Peta Credlin joined the commentariat's ranks have we seen what is basically the channelling of a politician directly through a media mouthpiece.
With the influx of 24/7 political news media and its insatiable appetite for talking heads, we’ve become accustomed to a parade of partisans spruiking the virtues of their party or philosophical bent on our screens.
One thought on “Abbott prefect Credlin takes media partisanship to its extreme ”
Ms Credlin is “audaciously hypocritical”, yes. She’s also in total denial if she believes the only reason the LNP currently hold power is the electorate had hope for a Turnbull lead government. Only by ousting Mr Abbott was this an even remote possibility.