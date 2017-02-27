Turnbull's lurch to the right hasn't worked
The Coalition is facing a Tea Party moment as an extremist fringe drags it to the right when Malcolm Turnbull needs to lead from the centre.
With such a terrible Newspoll result at the start another parliamentary week, Malcolm Turnbull could hardly get away with adopting the usual high-minded non-response to poor polling — especially given the raison d’etre for his prime ministership was Tony Abbott’s poor polling. Why had Labor now extended its two-party preferred lead to 55-45%? Why has Turnbull’s net disapproval plumbed the new depth of -30? It was Tony Abbott’s fault, Turnbull insisted today, for timing last week’s outburst for maximum effect on Newspoll.
One thought on “Turnbull’s lurch to the right hasn’t worked ”
The ‘far right’ probably don’t really care. It’s a bit like Mike Baird in NSW; implement as much dry, right-wing economic policy as possible in the shortest amount of time possible. Yes, some of it might get knocked on the head when a different government gets the reins, but slowly, but surely, inch by inch, we’ll shift the landscape.
Carr could have sat on Fraser’s Front Bench and Fraser would probably be at home on Shorten’s. There’s a drift and the consequences seem inevitable.