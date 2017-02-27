Surely Turnbull won't screw up energy policy -- look what a stellar job he did with the NBN
What could possibly go wrong with Turnbull's new "clean coal" plan? Let's look at how he did with the NBN ...
Just like his broadband policy, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has said he wants energy policy to be technology neutral. Perhaps he should re-examine his broadband policy before embarking on clean coal projects.
9 thoughts on “Surely Turnbull won’t screw up energy policy — look what a stellar job he did with the NBN ”
Surely Turnbull isn’t the only one to blame:
http://www.abc.net.au/news/2010-09-14/abbott-orders-turnbull-to-demolish-nbn/2260320
You could say he did too good a job in enacting a leader’s wishes.
And his current energy policy is a similar hostage situation…
What a successful politician Malcolm has been. But not for long.
I suspect that Malcolm just isn’t up to it intellectually.
He obviously has a great lawyer’s mind, and this probably shows up the limitations of a lawyer’s mind. He is analytically bereft, economically daft, can’t differentiate between a cost and an investment, doesn’t understand how economies of scale work.
It’s not just being ideologically blind, although he may claim that his party is and that was his excuse for poor decisions.
At a time when the Governor of the RBA and former Head of Treasury are crying out for infrastructure spending, a fully functional NBN for the vast majority of the population as per the original plan is far and away the best bang for your buck. Plus it will repay itself many times over when they go to sell it.
Perhaps they don’t quite recognise that the NBN is infrastructure. I mean, it isn’t a road, it it!
Not only has the timeline for the completion of NBN blown out by four years with construction now expected to be completed in 2020, but the cost has gone from $29 billion to $56 billion. And they say the Coalition are better economic managers?
1) There is no such thing as clean coal.. We all know that so why do the media pack let these numbskulls get away with their ignorant posturing?
2) I do not understand how anybody who has the tiniest passing acquaintance with technology and science as Mr Internet/NBN is supposed to, could coin the hollow and downright bizarre term “Technology Neutral”.
It is meaningless, whatever meaning they try to apply. Technology Neutral would actually mean either no/minimal technology or not improvements.. Which does Trudball mean, do you think?
Interesting. We are having the NBN connected in Balmain. We have been told that we are not getting fibre to the house, though. Instead we are getting some sort of copper or other cable from the node to the house. For some reason they said the fibre connection all the way wasn’t possible, so we have to put up with the last century connection. We’ve also been told we shouldn’t expect the new connection to be any faster. I thought copper was well on its way out. So much for Turnbull’s fantastic system!
Anne
So delighted that I live in an area where the contract was signed before LNP won the election with Abbott. Fibre to the nerd here! Sorry to brag, but….
Turnbull doesn’t play golf does he? ….. Is he above any ‘preferred lie’?