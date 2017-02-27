WA election micro-party form guide: the major minors
"Let's all vote for Henry" is running again as a candidate for Family First. Plus the other minor parties you might have heard of.
Feb 27, 2017
"Let's all vote for Henry" is running again as a candidate for Family First. Plus the other minor parties you might have heard of.
This year’s Western Australian state election features a whopping 16 parties (an increase of nine from the last poll in 2013). The role minor and micro-parties will play became clear when it was revealed the Liberal Party would preference Pauline Hanson’s One Nation above its traditional allies the Nationals. The move — astute or desperate, depending on who you ask — came despite WA Premier Colin Barnett seeming to not know what One Nation’s policies were. So, Crikey humbly submits this primer for the Premier on PHON and all the other minor and micro-parties he might be forced to deal with if the Liberals are elected for another term (a 50-50 prospect, according to recent polls).