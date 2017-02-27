Reclaiming Mosul would change everything
And the Kurds will present an especially difficult problem.
The battle for Iraq’s second city, Mosul, is entering its final phase, signalling a significant shift in the status of politics in the Middle East. The eventual, if still lengthy and bloody, capture of the city will mark the Iraqi Army’s most significant victory since its post-Saddam Hussein inception, as well as a more clear delineation of regional ethno-political geography.
2 thoughts on “Reclaiming Mosul would change everything ”
sorry … the Kurds have earnt their Autonomy .. their is nothing left but 1) an autonomous Kurdistan .. or 2) a genocide .. WTF … if the Kurds sit on the oil, it is a Kurdish asset .. has F all to do with Syrians or Iraq’s .. or the US .. as for Turkey .. i have been there many times .. love & laugh with the people … but Edogan is the closest leader i have seen in my lifetime (b1950) to Adolph … i am not prepared to go back without 1) a terminal diagnosis 2) arms (cancelled this years trip .. also cancelled the Damascus Road) .. Kurds happen to be Christians, Moslems & others, who at least try to live together .. Bless them & support them. (where i am coming from with this is that in NSW Australia, back when I was in Primary School probably 1960, we had to study a Different Culture .. and for a year, we looked at the Kurds … so say 50 years on .. i still love them .. so, if the government, has any problem with this, they can GF.
