Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Feb 27, 2017

Real Housewives of Parliament House: did David Oldfield sleep with Pauline Hanson?

Mrs Oldfield doesn't care either way.

Share

Real Housewives of Sydney showed off everything that is terrible about Australia’s largest city in its debut episode on Foxtel on Sunday night, but one character to watch will be Lisa Oldfield, the wife of former One Nation staffer and media personality David Oldfield. The other housewives were all keen to know: did he sleep with Pauline Hanson? Lisa said if it had happened, it was before Lisa and David were married, and he could have slept with “Dutch sailors” back then for all she cared.

Oldfield also revealed she was a keen gun owner and said she would use a firearm if there were any intruder trying to invade her home. Ms Tips hopes Oldfield is storing her firearm in compliance with NSW laws, which prescribe that firearms must be kept in a safe, separate from the ammunition.

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/27/real-housewives-parliament-house-did-oldfield-sleep-with-pauline-hanson/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.