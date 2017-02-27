Real Housewives of Parliament House: did David Oldfield sleep with Pauline Hanson?

Real Housewives of Sydney showed off everything that is terrible about Australia’s largest city in its debut episode on Foxtel on Sunday night, but one character to watch will be Lisa Oldfield, the wife of former One Nation staffer and media personality David Oldfield. The other housewives were all keen to know: did he sleep with Pauline Hanson? Lisa said if it had happened, it was before Lisa and David were married, and he could have slept with “Dutch sailors” back then for all she cared.

Oldfield also revealed she was a keen gun owner and said she would use a firearm if there were any intruder trying to invade her home. Ms Tips hopes Oldfield is storing her firearm in compliance with NSW laws, which prescribe that firearms must be kept in a safe, separate from the ammunition.