Qld

Feb 27, 2017

Poll Bludger: is One Nation going to take over the Qld govt?

Several interesting political developments have converged on Queensland to create the perfect storm ahead of the next state election.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

With the publication of proposed new electoral boundaries last Friday, the scene is set in Queensland for the most fascinating state election Australia has seen since One Nation scored 11 seats there in 1998.

Topics

One thought on “Poll Bludger: is One Nation going to take over the Qld govt? 

  1. klewso

    I’m predicting a ‘Limited News Party/One Nation coalition’ – for 4 years (with the new term) – thanks again Annastacia…..at least their internal bun fighting will be amusing.

