Uncategorized

Feb 27, 2017

Glenn Dyer's TV Ratings

Another bad night for Seven. It was close. Seven had a bigger share than Nine overall and in the main channels in the metros. But it was close and Nine grabbed the demos thanks to Married At First Sight, which pipped MKR in the metros, and came within 4000 viewers (within the margin of error) in toppling MKR nationally. MKR managed 1.54 million national viewers, Married, 1.54 million. In the metros it was Married with 1.11 million ahead of MKR with 1.10 million.

