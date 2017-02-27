Food fight: Parliament House cafe at war with DPS
Is the Department of Parliamentary Services improving the return to taxpayers, or is a government monopoly targeting a small business owner?
Feb 27, 2017
Is the Department of Parliamentary Services improving the return to taxpayers, or is a government monopoly targeting a small business owner?
The Department of Parliamentary Services has hit out at suggestions that the iconic Aussies cafe, in Parliament House, would have to change its name, and it has disputed allegations of a 70% rent hike as the department begins directly competing with the small business.