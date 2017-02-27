Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Companies

Feb 27, 2017

Share

It is apposite in a number of ways that the Turnbull government’s Trade and Investment Minister Steve Ciobo — the effective member for the Gold Coast — has been on the road in the past week or so, trying to drum up more business for Australia’s booming tourist sector in China.

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/27/bellamys-and-blackmores-come-a-cropper-in-china/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.