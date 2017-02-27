Bellamy's and Blackmores learn the hard way: if you chase the Chinese dragon, you might get burnt
Yes, there are huge business opportunities in China. But there is also the very real possibility of losing a lot of money.
It is apposite in a number of ways that the Turnbull government’s Trade and Investment Minister Steve Ciobo — the effective member for the Gold Coast — has been on the road in the past week or so, trying to drum up more business for Australia’s booming tourist sector in China.