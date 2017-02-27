POLLS COME AND GO, RIGHT?
When Malcolm Turnbull challenged Tony Abbott for the prime ministership, he referenced his predecessor’s dire Newspoll figures as a sign the government needed a new leader. He’s probably regretting that now, with today’s Newspoll in The Australian showing the government is sitting at 45-55 behind Labor in two-party preferred terms, and the party’s primary vote has dropped to 34%. The polling comes after a bad week from the government, with Abbott attacking Turnbull’s agenda, and the Fair Work Commission’s decision on penalty rates also led to a flurry of headlines.