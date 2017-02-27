Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Crikey Worm

Feb 27, 2017

Crikey Worm: Abbott's secret coup

Good morning, early birds. Between the polls and "the deplorables", Malcolm Turnbull could be forgiven for skipping the papers this morning. But we didn't -- this is the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

POLLS COME AND GO, RIGHT?

When Malcolm Turnbull challenged Tony Abbott for the prime ministership, he referenced his predecessor’s dire Newspoll figures as a sign the government needed a new leader. He’s probably regretting that now, with today’s Newspoll in The Australian showing the government is sitting at 45-55 behind Labor in two-party preferred terms, and the party’s primary vote has dropped to 34%. The polling comes after a bad week from the government, with Abbott attacking Turnbull’s agenda, and the Fair Work Commission’s decision on penalty rates also led to a flurry of headlines.

