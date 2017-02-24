Poll Bludger: WA Liberals starting to sweat
There are two weeks to go in the 2017 Western Australian election, and so far the Liberals are not having any luck convincing voters that more of the same is what they really want.
With two weeks to go until Western Australia’s state election, Colin Barnett is fast running out of time to redirect a ship that appears to be headed for the rocks.