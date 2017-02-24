Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

WA

Feb 24, 2017

Poll Bludger: WA Liberals starting to sweat

There are two weeks to go in the 2017 Western Australian election, and so far the Liberals are not having any luck convincing voters that more of the same is what they really want.

Poll Bludger —

Poll Bludger

Share

With two weeks to go until Western Australia’s state election, Colin Barnett is fast running out of time to redirect a ship that appears to be headed for the rocks.

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/24/western-australian-liberals-dont-have-the-firepower-to-win-2017-election/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.