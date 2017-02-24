Time to put the stealth back in #stealthjihad
For a secret movement ostensibly trying to take over Australia, the stealth jihad seems to have an awful lot of public screw-ups.
Feb 24, 2017
For a secret movement ostensibly trying to take over Australia, the stealth jihad seems to have an awful lot of public screw-ups.
Note to Muslims living in Australia: it’s time to put the stealth back into #stealthjihad. We’re in the middle of a covert operation to bring about the fall of Western civilisation. If you’re going to engage in regular bullshit and pratfalls, at least try to keep it off Facebook and national television.