Good riddance to Ahmed Fahour
Though Fahour certainly went down boasting.
Feb 24, 2017
After weeks of intense criticism over his $5.6 million annual remuneration, former banker Ahmed Fahour has resigned as CEO of Australia Post. Apparently, Fahour’s decision to quit had nothing to do with the wage controversy or him having to appear before a Senate committee in a few weeks.
One thought on “Good riddance to Ahmed Fahour ”
Well said Adam.
Good riddance to Fahour. He and his outrageous gouging won’t be missed.