Business

Feb 24, 2017

Good riddance to Ahmed Fahour

Though Fahour certainly went down boasting.

Adam Schwab —

Adam Schwab

After weeks of intense criticism over his $5.6 million annual remuneration, former banker Ahmed Fahour has resigned as CEO of Australia Post. Apparently, Fahour’s decision to quit had nothing to do with the wage controversy or him having to appear before a Senate committee in a few weeks.

  1. paddy

    Well said Adam.
    Good riddance to Fahour. He and his outrageous gouging won’t be missed.

