Judge delivers decision in Seven v Amber Harrison

The judge in the Seven v Amber Harrison case has delivered his full written decision this morning, with the restrictive suppression order remaining largely in place. The next steps are that Seven needs to sue Harrison next week so that there can be a further hearing on Friday, March 3. If Seven doesn’t sue, then nothing further would happen but Harrison would need to apply to have the suppression order removed, if she can be bothered or has the legal resources to take that step. Don’t be surprised if Seven keep paying lawyers more shareholder funds to go on the front foot again against Harrison next week.

