Rundle: not even penalty rates cut will drive voters back into Labor's arms
The Fair Work Commission's decision to cut penalty rates seems like a win for Labor, but the ALP is so far out of touch it might be impossible to ever come back.
Feb 24, 2017
There must have been at least a little silent rejoicing in the corridors of Labor at this week’s “Fair” Work Commission ruling, cutting Sunday and holiday penalty payments. “Those poor kids, poor students, those poor poor,” they must have said. “Oh thank you. thank you. thank you Jeebis!”