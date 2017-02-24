Abbott-Turnbull: it's on, but there's a third player
Tony Abbott has damaged himself still further with his latest and most brazen challenge to Malcolm Turnbull. The big winner will be Peter Dutton, who is rapidly becoming the right's choice as prime minister.
15 thoughts on “Abbott-Turnbull: it’s on, but there’s a third player ”
Dutton as leader/PM? Bring it on. That should really sideline the LNP for years.
In 2009, many thought the same thing when a lumbering, gaffe-prone paleoconservative by the name of Tony Abbott took the coalition leadership. Not only did he become Prime Minister, but he also succeeded in permanently shifting Australian mainstream politics significantly to the right.
Dutton lost me when he was prepared to dump his electorate for a safer electorate.
Jock
Loyalty to comrades is an essential quality for leaders.
Attempting to leave an electorate which had voted you in for a safer electorate fails my character test of a leader.
How about when he had better things to do during Rudd’s apology? This could get really interesting
I suspect that there is sufficient Trumpesque style politics in Dutton that will entice the swarms of anti immigration , anti refugee’s and flag waving nationalists therefore making his leadership attractive for the rednecks in the Liberal Party back office. They will be wetting themselves in excitement.
Dutton as PM?
There is not enough Prozac in the country for that . . .
Peter Dutton, now that’s a fucking joke!
It seems Brexit and Trump have triggered a stampede by Australia’s swarming political opportunists to occupy the unhinged right end of the spectrum. But what about the populist left? Where are they?
Good question Mr Denmore. I think the answer is that the so-called left are terrified to broach the most important issue – the global economic order’s addiction to fossil fuels and war. To speak the truth about these issues would be political suicide.
Seriously – Peter ‘Fucking’ Dutton a contender for PM?
Either the LNP have completely lost their marbles or I have.
Make Abbott Accountable!!
Dear Crikey,
Can you please pose the question to Tony Abbott and seek for him to prove that, PRIOR to him being elected to Warringah in 1994, he had complied with S44 of the Australian Constitution, and had revoked his UK citizenship.
Julia Gillard was asked the same question and, she proved her compliance.
There was a gentleman on the Sunshine Coast of Qld who undertook an FOI request while Abbott was PM…and the PM’s office related back to him that, …’this was a personal matter’.
Previously, when other politicians had been found not to have complied with S44…they have been ousted by the High Court and then, had to repay all their remuneration.
Very simple Mr Abbott…just prove that you have been compliant.
Eric Abetz too.
Honestly, if you were interviewing any of this lot for, say, a Sunday afternoon part-time barista’s job, would you employ any one of them, even at reduced penalty rates?
Now if you were interviewing for the dregs in the coffee cup, that might be a different matter.
You can drain the swamp or you can suck the guts out of it all with giant Emtivac pump, pour petrol over what’s left and then raze it. Dutton as PM is kind of like the latter.