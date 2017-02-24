Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Federal

Feb 24, 2017

Abbott-Turnbull: it's on, but there's a third player

Tony Abbott has damaged himself still further with his latest and most brazen challenge to Malcolm Turnbull. The big winner will be Peter Dutton, who is rapidly becoming the right's choice as prime minister.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

There’s now open warfare between Tony Abbott and the government in response to Abbott’s latest attack on Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and his attempt to set out a new path (or, more accurately, the same old path) to the right for the Liberal Party.

15 thoughts on “Abbott-Turnbull: it’s on, but there’s a third player 

  1. rossco

    Dutton as leader/PM? Bring it on. That should really sideline the LNP for years.

    1. no chiefs

      In 2009, many thought the same thing when a lumbering, gaffe-prone paleoconservative by the name of Tony Abbott took the coalition leadership. Not only did he become Prime Minister, but he also succeeded in permanently shifting Australian mainstream politics significantly to the right.

  2. Ken Matheson

    Dutton lost me when he was prepared to dump his electorate for a safer electorate.
    Jock

    1. Ken Matheson

      Loyalty to comrades is an essential quality for leaders.
      Attempting to leave an electorate which had voted you in for a safer electorate fails my character test of a leader.

    2. Marion Wilson

      How about when he had better things to do during Rudd’s apology? This could get really interesting

  3. Bill Shaw

    I suspect that there is sufficient Trumpesque style politics in Dutton that will entice the swarms of anti immigration , anti refugee’s and flag waving nationalists therefore making his leadership attractive for the rednecks in the Liberal Party back office. They will be wetting themselves in excitement.

  4. Flat tyre

    Dutton as PM?
    There is not enough Prozac in the country for that . . .

  5. Bill Hilliger

    Peter Dutton, now that’s a fucking joke!

  6. Mr Denmore

    It seems Brexit and Trump have triggered a stampede by Australia’s swarming political opportunists to occupy the unhinged right end of the spectrum. But what about the populist left? Where are they?

    1. no chiefs

      Good question Mr Denmore. I think the answer is that the so-called left are terrified to broach the most important issue – the global economic order’s addiction to fossil fuels and war. To speak the truth about these issues would be political suicide.

  7. Nudiefish

    Seriously – Peter ‘Fucking’ Dutton a contender for PM?

    Either the LNP have completely lost their marbles or I have.

  8. John

    Make Abbott Accountable!!
    Dear Crikey,
    Can you please pose the question to Tony Abbott and seek for him to prove that, PRIOR to him being elected to Warringah in 1994, he had complied with S44 of the Australian Constitution, and had revoked his UK citizenship.
    Julia Gillard was asked the same question and, she proved her compliance.
    There was a gentleman on the Sunshine Coast of Qld who undertook an FOI request while Abbott was PM…and the PM’s office related back to him that, …’this was a personal matter’.
    Previously, when other politicians had been found not to have complied with S44…they have been ousted by the High Court and then, had to repay all their remuneration.
    Very simple Mr Abbott…just prove that you have been compliant.

    1. bushby jane

      Eric Abetz too.

  9. Graeski

    Honestly, if you were interviewing any of this lot for, say, a Sunday afternoon part-time barista’s job, would you employ any one of them, even at reduced penalty rates?

    Now if you were interviewing for the dregs in the coffee cup, that might be a different matter.

  10. Itsarort

    You can drain the swamp or you can suck the guts out of it all with giant Emtivac pump, pour petrol over what’s left and then raze it. Dutton as PM is kind of like the latter.

