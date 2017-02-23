Wage growth at all-time low, so time to cut penalty rates
Attacking penalty rates will mean yet further downward pressure on wages at a time when even the government and the Reserve Bank are growing worried about lack of wage growth, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
3 thoughts on “Wage growth at all-time low, so time to cut penalty rates ”
Very good piece, Bernard and Glenn.
Particularly the bit about weekend workers ALSO being customers.
Lucky for workers that this government is so despised and so incompetent it’ll be unable to live this down.
Like RoboDebt and the Medicare rebate freeze, too many people will be affected for this to be ignored. And then the ACTU will start on other, better paid shift workers, and say that they’re the ultimate target of “adjustments” to penalty rates.
I guess the commissioners with their generous 6-figure salaries find the penalty rates readily disposable. Hey, they don’t trade on Sundays do they.