Middle East

Feb 23, 2017

Truckling Turnbull gets a Bibi brushoff on two states

Despite pandering to Benjamin Netanyahu, Malcolm Turnbull was embarrassed yesterday by the Israeli Prime Minister's willingness to reject the comforting motherhood of "two state solution".

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

It must have cut Malcolm Turnbull to the quick: he goes to all the effort of welcoming the Prime Minister of a country engaged in a brutal occupation and guilty of massive human rights violations, goes to the trouble of isolating Australia from the international mainstream and even close allies like New Zealand and the United Kingdom to endorse the policies of his visitor — and his guest humiliates him.

1 comments

One thought on “Truckling Turnbull gets a Bibi brushoff on two states 

  1. Richard

    Turdball got all that he deserved for being so appallingly obsequious to the thug who is Netanyahu. I hope the world, looking on, does not think this failure of an Australian statesman, is representative of the majority of Australians.
    I cringed when I heard him sucking Bibi’s balls.

