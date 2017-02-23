Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

Feb 23, 2017

ATTN: centrist ‘progressives’. Not everyone thinks the way you do. Deal with it.

Does it really need to be said that Western voters are turning their backs on the centre? Apparently, yes, it does.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Share

Mass political consciousness changes over time. This doesn’t seem like an outrageous claim, until you read its very many, very outraged negations. In The New York Times this week, centrist naif Nicholas Kristof starts by saying there may be one great hack that will end the Trump presidency — spoiler, there’s not — and ends by saying that there is no way that the mass political consciousness let Trump happen. What’s his evidence that people didn’t consciously vote for Trump? Well, at least he doesn’t say this week that “the Russians stole the election!” Instead, he offers this as a closer, “And what does it say about a presidency, that just one month into it, we’re already discussing whether it can be ended early?”

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “ATTN: centrist ‘progressives’. Not everyone thinks the way you do. Deal with it. 

  1. Craig Martin

    Socialist champagne. Not really looking forward to that one.

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/23/razer-attn-centrist-progressives/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.