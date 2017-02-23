Depending on which News Corp paper you read today, Bill Shorten is either sticking to Labor’s 50% renewable energy target in a speech today, or in the very same speech, softening the target. The Australian reports “Bill Shorten will reaffirm Labor’s 50 percent renewable energy target today”, while the Courier Mail reports “Bill Shorten will today confirm Labor has abandoned a hard-line 50 percent renewable energy target.” Ms Tips couldn’t decide whether the speech was a Rorschach test for journalists, or if Shorten’s bold new policy was Schrodinger’s Renewable Energy Target. Both 50% and not 50% at the same time.

