Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Feb 23, 2017

A tale of two RETs

News Corp can't make up its mind.

Share

Depending on which News Corp paper you read today, Bill Shorten is either sticking to Labor’s 50% renewable energy target in a speech today, or in the very same speech, softening the target. The Australian reports “Bill Shorten will reaffirm Labor’s 50 percent renewable energy target today”, while the Courier Mail reports “Bill Shorten will today confirm Labor has abandoned a hard-line 50 percent renewable energy target.” Ms Tips couldn’t decide whether the speech was a Rorschach test for journalists, or if Shorten’s bold new policy was Schrodinger’s Renewable Energy Target. Both 50% and not 50% at the same time.

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/23/news-corp-papers-disagree-over-bill-shorten-ret-speech/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.