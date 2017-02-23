Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Crikey Worm

Feb 23, 2017

Crikey Worm: Rudd v Netanyahu

Good morning, early birds. Rudd lashes out at Netanyahu, penalty rates decision on the way, and is there life out there? It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

NETANYAHU’S VISIT STIRS CONTROVERSIES

It was all smiles between Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, but the first visit to Australia by a sitting Israeli leader isn’t without tensions. Netanyahu has criticised former Labor prime ministers Kevin Rudd and Bob Hawke over their comments on Israel and Palestine after being asked about the comments at a press conference:

