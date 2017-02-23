Less construction, but just as many worker deaths under the Coalition
Weighted for actual activity, construction sector deaths increased under the anti-red tape Abbott and Turnbull governments, writes economics reporter Alan Austin.
How many extra deaths have there been since former prime minister Tony Abbott promised to boost construction activity in Australia by cutting regulations? The answer appears to be around six each year for the last three years.
2 thoughts on “Less construction, but just as many worker deaths under the Coalition ”
Workplace safety and health systems are primarily to protect management from personal liability. The more complex are the systems the greater the protection of management and the less the systems can be used by the workforce.
Big businesses don’t seem to be punished very much either, look to Grocon in Melbourne after a brick wall killed pedestrians, receiving a paltry fine.