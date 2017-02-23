Fairfax reports this morning that Defence has joined the legions of Australian companies asking their advertising agencies to prevent their ads from appearing from extreme right “news” website Breitbart in the wake of the Milo Yiannopoulos scandal, although Milo resigned from Breitbart yesterday. Defence Force recruitment ads have been hard to avoid for the past year, so it is not so surprising they would end up on Breitbart. The department told a Senate estimates committee recently it had spent close to $28 million in advertising for Defence recruitment in just the first 10 months of last year.

While Australia advertisers are abandoning Breitbart, so too have most Milo fans. Andrew Bolt — who once politely asked Milo if he could call him fabulous — on his show on Monday said Milo had “let down the cause” for free speech advocates, but couldn’t let the matter pass without suggesting left-wing hypocrisy because of the child abuse by Hollywood director Roman Polanski — Ms Tips doubts some of the people who have an issue with Milo even know who Polanski is.

Milo did find one defender Down Under, at least, in the form of Daisy Cousens on ABC’s The Drum last night, who said (after some comments against the child abuse comments) that Milo was neither alt-right nor a toxic version of conservatism.