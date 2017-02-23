Abetz insists data retention uncertainty is for the sake of 'flexibility'
One concerned constituent has written to her local Senator, Eric Abetz, about the matter of data storage under the mandatory data retention regime.
Feb 23, 2017
Last week, the Attorney-General’s Department revealed it had just no way of knowing whether the data stored as part of the mandatory data retention regime was actually being stored in Australia. One concerned constituent wrote to her local Senator, Eric Abetz, about this matter, and in a generalised response — where it is clear Abetz has sought advice from the department — Abetz talked about the current legislation rather than the data retention scheme, and said that not forcing companies to keep data in Australia was about “flexibility”: