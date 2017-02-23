Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Tips and rumours

Feb 23, 2017

Abetz insists data retention uncertainty is for the sake of 'flexibility'

One concerned constituent has written to her local Senator, Eric Abetz, about the matter of data storage under the mandatory data retention regime.

Share

Last week, the Attorney-General’s Department revealed it had just no way of knowing whether the data stored as part of the mandatory data retention regime was actually being stored in Australia. One concerned constituent wrote to her local Senator, Eric Abetz, about this matter, and in a generalised response — where it is clear Abetz has sought advice from the department — Abetz talked about the current legislation rather than the data retention scheme, and said that not forcing companies to keep data in Australia was about “flexibility”:

Topics

0 comments

Leave a comment

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/23/abetz-insists-data-retention-uncertainty-for-flexibility/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.