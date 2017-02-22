On the face of it, Fairfax Media’s interim results — including the confirmation of the Domain spin-off — with lower profits and another small dividend for long-suffering shareholders held good news. No more big write-down bills, losses or red ink. But, as usual, there were enough warning flags in the result to raise concerns and ask whether Domain is being launched, as a standalone, into uncertain waters.
We've sent a confirmation to your email address — please click the activate button. Then access is all yours!
If you can't see the activation email in your inbox, check your junk mail folder. If you haven't received an activation email within 30 minutes please contact support@crikey.com.au and we'll help you out.