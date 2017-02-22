Seven's bad run gets worse as ASIC puts them on the watch list
Chin up, Kerry.
Seven might have had a win in court yesterday against former employee Amber Harrison, but, overall, chairman Kerry Stokes and his Seven West Media group are not having a good time of it. As well as the dispute with Harrison, first-half net profit fell 91%, the dividend was cut in half to just 2 cents a share, and yesterday Seven Group Holdings (which holds the Stokes stake in Seven West) cut the value of that holding by $157 million. In Seven West’s lower interim profit a week ago, an impairment charge of $75.5 million against the Yahoo7 joint venture was revealed. This morning, the corporate regulator, ASIC, issued a statement saying that impairment followed an intervention by it with Seven West. ASIC said in the statement: