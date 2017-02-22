Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Feb 22, 2017

Poll Bludger: the argument for fixed four-year terms for federal pollies

It's not merely coincidence that our last remaining hold-out on the question of fixed parliamentary terms is the national Parliament.

William Bowe — Editor of The Poll Bludger

William Bowe

Editor of The Poll Bludger

Share

MPs in Australian parliament

If nothing else, Liberal backbencher David Coleman’s push to introduce fixed four-year terms to federal Parliament deserves praise for raising big questions about Australia’s ossified constitutional arrangements.

Topics

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “Poll Bludger: the argument for fixed four-year terms for federal pollies 

  1. Dan Telet

    The tendency to extremism in modern governments certainly scares me off 4 year terms.

  2. Raaraa

    Why only the option of the current 3-year terms or a fixed 4 year term?
    Can there be compromise and start with fixed 3 year terms?

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/22/poll-bludger-the-argument-for-fixed-four-year-terms-for-federal-politicians/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.