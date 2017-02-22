The minor parties of the Western Australian election are weird and wonderful, but independent candidate for Joondalup Aaron Malloy has taken things to a new level. As part of a custody battle with his estranged wife, Malloy attended the Family Court on Monday dressed in a wig, necklace and dress. He said in a now deleted video: “So if I can’t be seen an equal as a man, perhaps they will see me as an equal if I dress as a woman.”

Malloy has posted a number of videos about the Family Court, including one where he compared himself to fictitious lawyer in The Castle Dennis Denuto. In a video late last night Malloy said he would still fight the Family Court and for equality, despite deleting the videos “in good faith”. He’s quoted in WAToday saying he is “not anti-woman”: “This is the only way to achieve equality in the family court if I’m a woman.”

“I’m not anti-woman in any possible way, in fact I think women are absolutely fantastic.”