Feb 22, 2017
Investors want a split in News Corp.
Fairfax Media’s split will now put pressure on News Corp — one of the two companies in the Murdoch clan’s media empire — to also split, even though the Murdochs control it with a 39.1% stake (including 2 million shares held personally by Rupert Murdoch). But owning their various papers (and Sky News in Australia) allows the Murdochs to terrorise governments here, in the UK and the US (where Rupert Murdoch has cosied up to Donald Trump and become a bestie through Fox News, owned by 21st Century Fox). That makes Rupert a non-seller. There is nothing more intransigent than a fading media mogul with access to politicians.
