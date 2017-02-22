Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Media briefs

Feb 22, 2017

Fairfax splits, many think News Corp should follow, but will stubborn old Rupert allow it?

Investors want a split in News Corp.

Glenn Dyer —

Glenn Dyer

Fairfax Media’s split will now put pressure on News Corp — one of the two companies in the Murdoch clan’s media empire — to also split, even though the Murdochs control it with a 39.1% stake (including 2 million shares held personally by Rupert Murdoch). But owning their various papers (and Sky News in Australia) allows the Murdochs to terrorise governments here, in the UK and the US (where Rupert Murdoch has cosied up to Donald Trump and become a bestie through Fox News, owned by 21st Century Fox). That makes Rupert a non-seller. There is nothing more intransigent than a fading media mogul with access to politicians.

Topics

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on "Fairfax splits, many think News Corp should follow, but will stubborn old Rupert allow it? 

  1. Bill Hilliger

    Fairfax splits, many think News Corp should follow, but will stubborn old Rupert allow it? No, not whilst canny accounting practices can attract large amounts of corporate welfare from a cash strapped LNP government.

