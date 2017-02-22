Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu

Tip Off

  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Books

Feb 22, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: Extract of Milo Yiannopoulos' unpublished book

Simon and Schuster has cancelled Milo Yiannopoulos' book contract for the crime of using "imprecise language". But satirist Ben Pobjie found an early manuscript of the memoir, and we have decided to publish an extract here.

Share

Milo Yiannopoulos

My school days were, I suppose, extremely influential in terms of forming the views and philosophies that would eventually make me a massive amazing media superstar. My first-grade teacher, Miss Bresnan, was a typical screechy SJW, the kind you always get when you allow women to have jobs. She was so obsessed with PC culture, constantly teaching us to “be nice”, and “think about others”, and “stop stabbing your fellow students with your compass”. I tried to explain that as a provocateur, it was my job to poke people and see what kind of reaction I could get, but like most females, she failed to understand basic principles because her brain was on its period — gross right? Lady parts: outrageous.

1 comments

Leave a comment

One thought on “EXCLUSIVE: Extract of Milo Yiannopoulos’ unpublished book 

  1. jaydubbya

    A public intellectual? Lol. How about a plain old prat.

https://www.crikey.com.au/2017/02/22/exclusive-extract-milo-yiannopoulos-unpublished-book/ == https://www.crikey.com.au/free-trial/==https://www.crikey.com.au/subscribe/

Show popup

Telling you what the others don't. FREE for 21 days.

Unlock articles instantly and get Crikey Insider in your inbox each weekday.

Sign up FREE for your 21-day Crikey trial.

Free Trial form on Pop Up

Free Trial form on Pop Up
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.