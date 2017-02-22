EXCLUSIVE: Extract of Milo Yiannopoulos' unpublished book
Simon and Schuster has cancelled Milo Yiannopoulos' book contract for the crime of using "imprecise language". But satirist Ben Pobjie found an early manuscript of the memoir, and we have decided to publish an extract here.
My school days were, I suppose, extremely influential in terms of forming the views and philosophies that would eventually make me a massive amazing media superstar. My first-grade teacher, Miss Bresnan, was a typical screechy SJW, the kind you always get when you allow women to have jobs. She was so obsessed with PC culture, constantly teaching us to “be nice”, and “think about others”, and “stop stabbing your fellow students with your compass”. I tried to explain that as a provocateur, it was my job to poke people and see what kind of reaction I could get, but like most females, she failed to understand basic principles because her brain was on its period — gross right? Lady parts: outrageous.
A public intellectual? Lol. How about a plain old prat.