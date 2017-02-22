Crikey Worm: Netanyahu arrives, and Essendon crash explained
Good morning, early birds. More details revealed about Essendon crash, and Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Australia. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
The five people killed in a fiery plane crash at Essendon airport yesterday have been identified as Australian pilot Max Quartermain and four American tourists heading to King Island on a golf trip.