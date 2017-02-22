Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Crikey Worm

Feb 22, 2017

Crikey Worm: Netanyahu arrives, and Essendon crash explained

Good morning, early birds. More details revealed about Essendon crash, and Benjamin Netanyahu arrives in Australia. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.

Sally Whyte — Deputy Editor

Sally Whyte

Deputy Editor

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT: THE ESSENDON PLANE CRASH

The five people killed in a fiery plane crash at Essendon airport yesterday have been identified as Australian pilot Max Quartermain and four American tourists heading to King Island on a golf trip.

